x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Music

Channel 93.3 'Not So Silent Night' lineup unveiled

"Not So Silent Night" from Channel 93.3 makes its return this December at the Mission Ballroom.

DENVER — The Band Camino will headline the 2021 "Not So Silent Night" concert from Channel 93.3. 

The annual holiday-season concert is set for Thursday, Dec. 2 at Denver's Mission Ballroom.

Dreamers, Weathers, and Elektric Animals will also be performing this year.

Tickets for Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $33 to $55 plus fees.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2022?

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Credit: AEG Presents

Related Articles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

In Other News

The String Cheese Incident look back on 25 years as a band