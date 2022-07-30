Dispatch and O.A.R. team for Fiddler's Green concert

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — O.A.R. and Dispatch are teaming for a co-headlining music concert tour next summer.
The popular touring rock bands will be joined by special guests Robert Randolph Band and G. Love on the 2022 tour.
The tour is set to begin in Arizona next July and make 37 stops through Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Atlanta, Cleveland, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, New York and more.
O.A.R. and Dispatch are scheduled to perform Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
An artist pre-sale begins Monday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. local time with a secret password coming to the band's social media pages.
Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. local time at dispatch-oar.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. local time at AXS.com.
"Dispatch has always been a name on our white-board wish-list for bands we wanted to tour with," said O.A.R.’s sax player Jerry DePizzo. "It’s almost as if we’ve existed in parallel universes. We both came up through the ranks and cut our teeth playing colleges and small clubs throughout the Northeast and Midwest. It’s taken a few years, but the stars have finally aligned. We’re looking forward to this because we feel both audiences will be excited as well. We should have done this a long time ago."
Dispatch & O.A.R. 2022 Tour
- 7/15 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
- 7/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
- 7/17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- 7/19 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
- 7/20 – Rohnert Park, CA – SOMO Village Event Center
- 7/22 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
- 7/23 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park
- 7/24 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
- 7/28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- 7/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBD
- 7/30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
- 8/5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- 8/6 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- 8/7 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE!
- 8/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- 8/10 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park
- 8/12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- 8/13 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *on-sale spring 2022
- 8/14 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Freedom Hill
- 8/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
- 8/18 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
- 8/19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- 8/20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- 8/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 8/23 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
- 8/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- 8/26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 8/27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- 8/28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- 8/30 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station
- 8/31 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 9/2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- 9/3 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
- 9/4 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- 9/8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
- 9/9 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
- 9/10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
