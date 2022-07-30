Dispatch and O.A.R. team for Fiddler's Green concert

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre has its 4th concert announced for the 2022 season so far.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — O.A.R. and Dispatch are teaming for a co-headlining music concert tour next summer.

The popular touring rock bands will be joined by special guests Robert Randolph Band and G. Love on the 2022 tour.

The tour is set to begin in Arizona next July and make 37 stops through Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Atlanta, Cleveland, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, New York and more.

O.A.R. and Dispatch are scheduled to perform Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

An artist pre-sale begins Monday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. local time with a secret password coming to the band's social media pages.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. local time at dispatch-oar.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. local time at AXS.com.

WHERE WILL YOU BE??? O.A.R. + Dispatch Tour Dates have arrived! Sign up at https://t.co/fCboMGGawt to be the FIRST in line for Tickets & VIP, starting 12/6! Use code: SUMMER22 @dispatchmusic @rrtfb @glove pic.twitter.com/GMBIXMetnE — O.A.R. (@ofarevolution) December 1, 2021

"Dispatch has always been a name on our white-board wish-list for bands we wanted to tour with," said O.A.R.’s sax player Jerry DePizzo. "It’s almost as if we’ve existed in parallel universes. We both came up through the ranks and cut our teeth playing colleges and small clubs throughout the Northeast and Midwest. It’s taken a few years, but the stars have finally aligned. We’re looking forward to this because we feel both audiences will be excited as well. We should have done this a long time ago."

Dispatch & O.A.R. 2022 Tour

7/15 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

– Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre 7/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

– Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium 7/17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

– San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre 7/19 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

– Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre 7/20 – Rohnert Park, CA – SOMO Village Event Center

– Rohnert Park, CA – SOMO Village Event Center 7/22 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

– Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater 7/23 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

– Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park 7/24 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

– Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater 7/28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

– Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater 7/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBD

– Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBD 7/30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

– Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre 8/5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

– Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy 8/6 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

– Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater 8/7 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE!

– Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! 8/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

– Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 8/10 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

– St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park 8/12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

– Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica 8/13 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *on-sale spring 2022

– Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *on-sale spring 2022 8/14 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Freedom Hill

– Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Freedom Hill 8/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

– Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE 8/18 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

– Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann 8/19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

– Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion 8/20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

– Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center 8/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

– Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center 8/23 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

– Lewiston, NY – Artpark 8/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

– Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater 8/26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

– Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion 8/27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

– Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 8/28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

– Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center 8/30 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

– Asheville, NC – Salvage Station 8/31 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

– Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre 9/2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

– Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater 9/3 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

– Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park 9/4 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

– St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre 9/8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

– Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater 9/9 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

– Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall 9/10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

