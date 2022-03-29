Odesza announces Fiddler's Green concert

Renowned for their legendary live show, the Grammy-nominated duo is returning to Colorado.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Electronic music duo Odesza is hitting the road for a summer amphitheater tour.

The Grammy Award nominated duo said this summer's tour will be its largest headlining tour to date.

"The Last Goodbye Tour" will bring Odesza to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The all-ages concert will also feature special guests Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook, and NASAYA.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets are $29.50 to $99.50 plus applicable service charges.

A special ticket presale begins Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Odesza.com.

"We can’t wait to share this full-length project with you, along with our new show," said Odesza. "It’s been a long time coming. From us to you, The Last Goodbye: The Tour."

It’s been a long time coming. Presenting: The Last Goodbye, The Tour. Pre-Sale this Thursday at 10AM local time. Sign up for first access.https://t.co/letYF1wZG9 pic.twitter.com/TiEQQ92SEe — ODESZA (@odesza) March 28, 2022

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

