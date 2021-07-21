Old Crow Medicine Show, Dwight Yoakam announce Red Rocks concert

Red Rocks Amphitheatre increased to full capacity on June 21.

DENVER — The 2021 Red Rocks concert calendar is filling up this summer.

Old Crow Medicine Show and Dwight Yoakam are teaming for a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The artists will be joined by Molly Tuttle at the 6:30 p.m. all-ages concert.

Tickets for the Colorado concert will go on sale Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $46.50 to $85 plus service fees.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 have been sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

We're returning to @RedRocksCO on August 31st with @DwightYoakam and @mollytuttle. If you’ve been with us at Red Rocks in the past, you know this show is going to be monumental. Tickets go on sale to the public July 22 at 10am MT. https://t.co/YuWYoSDPnH pic.twitter.com/IapZ0tWqQR — Old Crow Medicine Show (@crowmedicine) July 16, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

