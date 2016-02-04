Colorado's OneRepublic announces new US tour with Denver stop

DENVER — Colorado's own OneRepublic is hitting the road for a new 40-city summer tour.
The “Never Ending Summer Tour” kicks off in July and will make a stop at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, with special guest Needtobreathe.
Tickets for the North American tour go on sale starting Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.
OneRepublic also released their new single “West Coast” on Friday.
Never Ending Summer Tour
- Fri Jul 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Sat Jul 09 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Sun Jul 10 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- Tue Jul 12 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park
- Wed Jul 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Jul 15 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Sat Jul 16 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sun Jul 17 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
- Tue Jul 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
- Wed Jul 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri Jul 22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sat Jul 23 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Sun Jul 24 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
- Wed Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Thu Jul 28 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Sat Jul 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sun Jul 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Tue Aug 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- Sat Aug 06 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Tue Aug 09 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Wed Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Fri Aug 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat Aug 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
- Wed Aug 17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Sat Aug 20 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Tue Aug 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sun Aug 28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 31 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amp
- Fri Sep 02 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 03 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sun Sep 04 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth and seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. As the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado, Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events overall each year.
