Colorado's OneRepublic announces new US tour with Denver stop

Ryan Tedder and OneRepublic will be counting stars in Colorado this summer.

DENVER — Colorado's own OneRepublic is hitting the road for a new 40-city summer tour.

The “Never Ending Summer Tour” kicks off in July and will make a stop at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, with special guest Needtobreathe.

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale starting Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

OneRepublic also released their new single “West Coast” on Friday.

The Never Ending Summer Tour with special guests @NEEDTOBREATHE stops in 40 cities across North America starting July 8th! Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, March 4th at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/GfkKyQFkUc — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) February 25, 2022

Never Ending Summer Tour

Fri Jul 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Jul 09 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sun Jul 10 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Tue Jul 12 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park

Wed Jul 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 15 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 16 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jul 17 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Tue Jul 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Jul 22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Jul 23 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun Jul 24 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Wed Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Jul 28 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Jul 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sat Aug 06 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 09 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Aug 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Aug 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Wed Aug 17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sat Aug 20 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Aug 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 31 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amp

Fri Sep 02 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 04 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth and seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. As the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado, Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events overall each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.