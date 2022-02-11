Masked singer Orville Peck is coming back to Colorado this summer

Orville Peck wears a fringed mask and has never shown his face publicly.

DENVER — Country singer-songwriter Orville Peck will launch a 30-city tour on April 14 in addition to planned festival performances at Coachella and Stagecoach.

Orville Peck's The Bronco Tour includes a stop at Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 starting at 10 a.m. local at at AXS.com and OrvillePeck.com/Tour. Ticket prices for the Mission Ballroom performance range from $35 to $89.

Orville Peck will release his sophomore album "Bronco" on April 8.

“This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” said Peck. “I was inspired by country rock, 60s & 70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. 'Bronco' is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

Bronco running wild 🔥 You can now preorder my new album here: https://t.co/nttL4teaTt



Saddle up, it’s only the beginning ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZqeQIKyDF2 — Orville Peck (@orvillepeck) February 11, 2022

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

