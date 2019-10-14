MORRISON, Colo. — Summer 2020 is right around the corner and Brantley Gilbert won't forget about Colorado.

Country music star Brantley Gilbert has announced a second concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Gilbert's previously-announced "Fire't Up Tour" concert in Colorado, set for Friday, May 8, is officially sold out, according to concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

Tickets for the new Red Rocks date go on sale Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices will range from $39.50 to $55 plus fees.

Gilbert will be joined by Chase Rice and Brandon Lay at the Colorado summer concert performances.

Brantley Gilbert performs at the 2018 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

