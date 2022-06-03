Local band Pandas & People announces show at the Gothic

The June 3 show will be the band's biggest headlining concert to date.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado-based band Pandas & People announced what it calls its biggest headlining show to date at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. and can be found at AXS.com. The cost for tickets is $19.50 to $24.50 plus fees.

Special guests will be announced soon.

Pandas & People were named an "Audience Favorite" in Denver radio station KTCL's Hometown for the Holidays competition and have played with bands like Twenty-One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr., Kings of Leon and The Doobie Brothers.

The band released its latest single "Don't Stop Movin" in late 2021. The band said the song was written about being resilient through hard times. "Don't Stop Movin" has broken into the Top 100 in the National Alternative Rock charts.

Pandas & People made its debut in 2014 with a self-titled EP and since then has released several singles and the album "Out to Sea" in 2017.

In 2021, the band helped raise $5,000 that went to KK Fearless, a nonprofit that helps people in addiction recovery with music therapy, and the Denver Rescue Mission.

