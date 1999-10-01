Panic! At The Disco announce Denver arena concert

Panic! At The Disco is kicking off its new era with a new album and worldwide tour.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Panic! At The Disco is hitting the road for its first tour in four years.

The Brendon Urie-fronted rock band will launch the "Viva Las Vengeance Tour" in Texas on Sept. 8, 2022.

The 40-date worldwide tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Special guests in Denver include Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers.

Panic! At The Disco last performed at Ball Arena in August 2018 on the "Pray for the Wicked Tour."

Tickets for the North American dates will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at panicatthedisco.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale in the U.S through the loyalty program Verizon Up beginning Thursday, June 2 at 10 a.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

Panic! At The Disco also announced their seventh studio album, "Viva Las Vengeance," is due out Aug. 19. An upbeat, driving, anthemic title track kicks off a new era of Panic! At The Disco, said concert promoter Live Nation.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before,” said Brendon Urie. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

These songs will come to life on the Viva Las Vengeance Tour this fall in the United States and Canada with special guests @MarinaDiamandis and @jakewrogers along with @BeachBunnyMusic and @littleimagetx on select dates: https://t.co/gypUMQEF2M pic.twitter.com/JgNIsSA3PX — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) June 1, 2022

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 - London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers * w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers † w/ MARINA & Little Image



Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.