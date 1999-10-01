Pantera, Lamb of God join forces for new tour

Pantera has sold 20 million records worldwide and has received 4 Grammy nominations.

DENVER — One of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history will visit Colorado this summer on a new concert tour.

Pantera announced their long-awaited return to touring with a new 20-date North American tour.

The tour will feature original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde on guitar and drummer Charlie Benante.

Pantera will be joined by Lamb of God on the tour, which begins Tuesday, July 28, in Pennsylvania. The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 27, starting at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10 p.m.

Pantera will also be supporting Metallica's North America Stadium tour dates in 2023 and 2024 as well as headlining the Rockfest and Inkcarceration festivals.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

