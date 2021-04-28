Papadosio books Red Rocks concert in June

Concert announcements are picking up as venues such as Red Rocks reopen in time for summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Rock, jazz and electronic group Papadosio is coming back to Colorado.

The group has booked a concert at Colorado's most-famous music venue on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Papadosio will be joined at Red Rocks Amphitheatre by Dirtwire and Bluetech at the all-ages concert.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices are $52.80 in advance and $66.95 the day of show.

"We are all beyond stoked to have the opportunity to get back to Red Rocks and really stretch out; been cooped up for too long!" said Papadosio on Twitter.

"This one is special for us and we invite you to get out under the night sky!"

DENVER! Join us at Red Rocks with @dirtwire + @iambluetech on June 2! We are all beyond stoked to have the opportunity to get back to Red Rocks and really stretch out; been cooped up for too long! This one is special for us and we invite you to get out under the night sky! pic.twitter.com/w6o1lrfETX — Papadosio (@papadosio) April 26, 2021

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.