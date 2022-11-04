Paramore announces Ball Arena concert

The Hayley Williams-fronted band has graduated from the Warped and Red Rocks to now Ball Arena.

DENVER — Fresh off headlining the "When We Were Young Festival" in Las Vegas, Paramore has announced a new arena tour in 2023.

The Hayley Williams-fronted pop-rock band will launch the North American tour on May 23 in North Carolina before wrapping up in Minnesota on Aug. 2.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on July 13, 2023.

Paramore will be joined on the tour at select dates by Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.

The Denver date features Foals and The Linda Lindas.

The tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two unique presales. Fans can register for both presales through Monday, Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Paramore.net.

Paramore’s sixth studio album This Is Why will be released via Atlantic Records on Feb. 10, 2023.

PARAMORE IN NORTH AMERICA TOUR

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+° *With Support Bloc Party +With Support from Foals °With Support from The Linda Lindas ×With Support from Genesis Owusu !Festival Performance



