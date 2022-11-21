Parker McCollum announces Red Rocks concert

The country star is touring with Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean and the Randy Rogers Band.

MORRISON, Colo. — Parker McCollum is heading back out on the road in 2023.

The country music star has announced a new leg of dates on his 2023 headlining world tour.

McCollum's tour will feature support from rising Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean and the Randy Rogers Band.

The tour will make a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Aug. 10, 2023.

"Cannot wait to be out on the road next year! Headlining a tour for most of the year and getting to take Larry Fleet and Jackson Dean along with me is going to be a blast," McCollum said. "Such a talented guys who deserve the spotlight."

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. The public ticket sale begins Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. until Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

