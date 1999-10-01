Pearl Jam announces rescheduled 2020 Denver concert

On March 9, 2020, Pearl Jam was the first major artist to postpone its tour dates due to COVID-19.

DENVER — Nearly two years after postponing its tour, Pearl Jam is finally hitting the road.

The band has rescheduled its 2020 North American tour dates for May and September 2022.

The '90s rock favorite will bring their North American tour to Ball Arena on Sept. 22, 2022.

The Colorado concert was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2020. On March 9, 2020, Pearl Jam was the first major artist to postpone tour dates due to COVID-19.

Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project, Pluralone, will open for Pearl Jam on the new tour dates.

There will be no general public sale for the new run of Pearl Jam shows. A special ticket pre-sale for all tour dates begins Monday, March 14 for current eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club members.

All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Sunday, March 27 at 11 p.m. MT and the Verified Fan Onsale begins Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. To register, visit: verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam.

Pearl Jam’s 2020 North American tour dates are officially rescheduled for May and September 2022. The tour includes four additional concert dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden. Special guest @Pluralone1 will open the shows. pic.twitter.com/WqSf7C2vIO — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) March 14, 2022

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

Ball Arena ends all COVID-19 restrictions March 12. Fans will no longer have to wear masks and will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event. The removal of restrictions applies to Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth games, as well as concerts and any other entertainment events.

