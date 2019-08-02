DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!

Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Pepsi Center concert on Sunday, May 19.

"The World Tour" concert stop will also feature special guest Rachel Platten.

Tickets for the Pepsi Center concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at noon at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Patreon member can get presale ticket access from Monday, Feb. 11th at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 14th at 10 p.m.

American Express Card Members can get presale access in select markets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 12th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 14th at 10 p.m.

The 45-day "The World Tour" launches May 11 in Oakland. A full list of dates are available at PTXofficial.com.

In October, Pentatonix released their fourth holiday album, CHRISTMAS IS HERE!

Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Matt Sallee of Pentatonix perform during the 86th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 28, 2018 in New York City.

Matt Sallee, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform the National Anthem during Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

