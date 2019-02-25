MORRISON, Colo. — Legendary guitarist Peter Frampton has announced his "Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour" will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 31, 2019.

Tickets for the Red Rocks concert go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Citi cardmembers will have pre-sale ticket access beginning Tuesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, February 28 at 10 p.m. at CitiPrivatePass.com.

Frampton's tour will begin June 18 in Tulsa and continue throughout the summer and fall.

Further information about "Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour" can be found at Frampton.com.

