Peter Gabriel announces Ball Arena concert stop

The solo artist and former Genesis singer has announced 13 more cities on his North American tour.

DENVER — Peter Gabriel will bring his massive North American concert tour to Colorado.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and former Genesis lead singer announced his "i/o - The Tour" will make 13 more stops across the continent this year.

Newly added shows on the tour include Denver, Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Palm Springs, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Oct. 16, 2023.

"i/o - The Tour" features Gabriel playing new material from his upcoming album, as well as his hits and fan favorites. Gabriel will be joined by regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché.

The general onsale for the new shows will start Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 21.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

