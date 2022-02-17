Phish to play 4 concerts in Colorado this Labor Day weekend

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — In what's become a tradition dating back to 2011, Phish will return to Colorado over Labor Day weekend.
Known for its improvisational style and dedicated fan base, the jam band will perform four concerts at Dick’s Sporting Good Park for the first time.
Phish will play at the Commerce City stadium Thursday, Sept. 1, Friday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4.
Phish's run in Colorado ends the band's 2022 summer tour which includes 34 concerts beginning Memorial Day weekend in Alabama.
A ticket request period for the concerts is underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. MT.
Travel packages for the Commerce City runs will go on sale Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at cidentertainment.com/events/phish.
