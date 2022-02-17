Phish to play 4 concerts in Colorado this Labor Day weekend

The jam band is headed back to Colorado for a four-night run of stadium concerts.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — In what's become a tradition dating back to 2011, Phish will return to Colorado over Labor Day weekend.

Known for its improvisational style and dedicated fan base, the jam band will perform four concerts at Dick’s Sporting Good Park for the first time.

Phish will play at the Commerce City stadium Thursday, Sept. 1, Friday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4.

Phish's run in Colorado ends the band's 2022 summer tour which includes 34 concerts beginning Memorial Day weekend in Alabama.

A ticket request period for the concerts is underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. MT.

Travel packages for the Commerce City runs will go on sale Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at cidentertainment.com/events/phish.

Phish will embark on a 34-date Spring + Summer Tour beginning with three shows in Alabama Memorial Day weekend and culminating with the band's first four-night run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado over Labor Day weekend. Complete details: https://t.co/fJmg1SjlM8 pic.twitter.com/XbnpZNG1P1 — Phish (@phish) February 15, 2022

