COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — In what's become a tradition dating back to 2011, the rock band Phish will return to Colorado over Labor Day weekend for three shows at Dick’s Sporting Good Park.

The jam band, known for its improvisational style and dedicated fan base, will play at the venue on Friday, Sept. 4, Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6.

Phish's run in Colorado ends the band's 2020 summer tour, which as of Wednesday included 27 concerts, beginning July 14 in Oregon.

A ticket request period is currently underway at Tickets.Phish.com and will end on Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. MT.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 7 at AltitudeTickets.com and by phone at 866-461-6556. More ticket information can be found at Phish.com.

General admission field and stand tickets start out at $75 plus service fees.

Page McConnell, from left, Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman and Mike Gordon of the band Phish perform during an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners at The Met on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

