Phoebe Bridgers extends US tour with Red Rocks stop

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Fresh off four Grammy Award nominations and a performance on "Saturday Night Live," Phoebe Bridgers is extending her tour with dates across the United States.

The North American run of the Reunion Tour now includes a stop at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes Tuesday, March 8 at 12 p.m. EST. Verified Fan Presale begins Thursday, March 10 at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets are $60 to $79.50 plus applicable service charges.

Concert promoter AEG Presents said $1 from every headline show ticket sold will be donated to The Mariposa Fund which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella - Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch - Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club - Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors - Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus - Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/20: Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival - Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte - Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival - Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France

7/22: Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

8/7: Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater - Troudale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain't No Picnic - Los Angeles, CA

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

