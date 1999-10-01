'I Feel Good Tour': Mr. Worldwide Pitbull is headed to Colorado

Iggy Azalea will join Pitbull at the Denver arena performance.

DENVER — Mr. Worldwide is coming back to Colorado.

Pitbull has announced his first North American tour in nearly two years.

Mr. 305 will be joined by special guest Iggy Azalea on the 35-date "I Feel Good Tour" beginning Aug. 20, 2021, in Detroit.

Pitbull is scheduled to bring the tour to Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Oct. 1.

The global superstar promises a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. Live Nation Entertainment said Pitbull will also be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the first time.

Tickets for the tour and Denver concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25 at LiveNation.com.

In 2021, Pitbull became an ownership partner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

