'Can’t Stop Us Now Tour': Pitbull is headed back to Colorado

Iggy Azalea will join Pitbull for a concert in Colorado this summer.

DENVER — Mr. Worldwide is coming back to Colorado.

Pitbull has announced his new "Can't Stop Us Now" tour will visit Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist will be joined by Iggy Azalea at the Red Rocks show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. local time at AXS.com.

Fans can also register now for early access to tickets for the artist presale at pitbullmusic.com/tour. Fans who register for the presale will receive the presale password via text and email 25 minutes before the presale begins.

Mr. 305 and Iggy Azalea performed at concert at Denver's Ball Arena in October 2021.

Pitbull's new North American tour will visit more than 50 cities with Iggy Azalea and Seal Paul providing support at select dates. The global superstar promises a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Excited to announce the #CantStopUsNowTour with @IGGYAZALEA, @duttypaul, and the @SIRIUSXM Globalization DJs! Artist presale begins April 13th @ 10 AM local time - Sign up for access at https://t.co/vNELRgV17J. pic.twitter.com/3dWKrTps5a — Pitbull (@pitbull) April 11, 2022

CAN’T STOP US NOW TOUR

Thu Jul 28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Jul 29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 30 – Hershey, PA– Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 31 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 02 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Aug 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Tue Aug 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 11 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 17 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

Fri Aug 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Tue Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wed Aug 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Aug 25 – Highland Park, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia

Fri Aug 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Aug 28 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Tue Aug 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed Aug 31 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Sep 02 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sun Sep 04 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu Sep 08 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino

Fri Sep 09 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Sep 10 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

Sun Sep 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wed Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater

Sun Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed Sep 21 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sun Sep 25 – Corning, CA – The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino

Tue Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu Sep 29 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center

Sun Oct 02 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Wed Oct 05 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA

Thu Oct 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Oct 07 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 11 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Wed Oct 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 13 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sat Oct 15 – Ft Myers, FL – Hertz Arena

Sun Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Oct 19 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

