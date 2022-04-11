'Can’t Stop Us Now Tour': Pitbull is headed back to Colorado

DENVER — Mr. Worldwide is coming back to Colorado.
Pitbull has announced his new "Can't Stop Us Now" tour will visit Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
The Grammy Award-nominated artist will be joined by Iggy Azalea at the Red Rocks show.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. local time at AXS.com.
Fans can also register now for early access to tickets for the artist presale at pitbullmusic.com/tour. Fans who register for the presale will receive the presale password via text and email 25 minutes before the presale begins.
Mr. 305 and Iggy Azalea performed at concert at Denver's Ball Arena in October 2021.
Pitbull's new North American tour will visit more than 50 cities with Iggy Azalea and Seal Paul providing support at select dates. The global superstar promises a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises.
The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
CAN’T STOP US NOW TOUR
- Thu Jul 28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Fri Jul 29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat Jul 30 – Hershey, PA– Hersheypark Stadium
- Sun Jul 31 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Tue Aug 02 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
- Wed Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Fri Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Sat Aug 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Tue Aug 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Thu Aug 11 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Wed Aug 17 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena
- Fri Aug 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- Tue Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Wed Aug 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Thu Aug 25 – Highland Park, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia
- Fri Aug 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sun Aug 28 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
- Tue Aug 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Wed Aug 31 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Fri Sep 02 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sat Sep 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
- Sun Sep 04 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Thu Sep 08 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino
- Fri Sep 09 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Sat Sep 10 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
- Sun Sep 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Wed Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Fri Sep 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater
- Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater
- Sun Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Wed Sep 21 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thu Sep 22 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 24 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- Sun Sep 25 – Corning, CA – The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino
- Tue Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- Thu Sep 29 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena
- Fri Sep 30 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center
- Sun Oct 02 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Wed Oct 05 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA
- Thu Oct 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Fri Oct 07 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Sun Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Oct 11 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
- Wed Oct 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Thu Oct 13 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- Sat Oct 15 – Ft Myers, FL – Hertz Arena
- Sun Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Wed Oct 19 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
