Portugal. The Man plan Red Rocks return in 2021

The "Feel It Still" rockers are headed to Colorado.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning band Portugal. The Man are heading back on tour, announcing a new show in Colorado in September.

The band will headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Portugal. The Man will be joined by Parquet Courts at the all-ages performance.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-949-7849. Tickets range from $55 to $90 plus service fees.

"Holy hell folks," said Portugal. The Man. "We’re going back on tour!!! It’s been a minute and we’ve missed your lovely faces. Let’s melt 'em."

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

