CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days night show lineup is now complete.

Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced that genre-bending singer and rapper Post Malone will be performing on Thursday, July 25.

The addition of Post Malone completes a night show lineup that features Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Josh Turner, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR).

Post Malone tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 9 a.m. at CFDRodeo.com. A ticket pre-sale will be open on Thursday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Post Malone performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, ten-day western celebration. The "Daddy of 'em All" has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

The 123rd Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days will run from July 19 to July 28, 2019.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019 Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 19 - Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini & Midland

Saturday, July 20 - Rascal Flatts with Clint Black

Sunday, July 21 - Josh Turner with Tanya Tucker

Monday, July 22 - Professional Bull Riders: Last Man Standing

Tuesday, July 23 - Professional Bull Riders: Last Man Standing

Wednesday, July 24 - Miranda Lambert

Thursday, July 25 - Post Malone

Friday, July 26 - Keith Urban with Walker Hayes

Saturday, July 27 - Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson

