CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days night show lineup is now complete.
Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced that genre-bending singer and rapper Post Malone will be performing on Thursday, July 25.
The addition of Post Malone completes a night show lineup that features Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Josh Turner, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR).
Post Malone tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 9 a.m. at CFDRodeo.com. A ticket pre-sale will be open on Thursday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, ten-day western celebration. The "Daddy of 'em All" has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.
In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.
The 123rd Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days will run from July 19 to July 28, 2019.
Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019 Frontier Nights Schedule
- Friday, July 19 - Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini & Midland
- Saturday, July 20 - Rascal Flatts with Clint Black
- Sunday, July 21 - Josh Turner with Tanya Tucker
- Monday, July 22 - Professional Bull Riders: Last Man Standing
- Tuesday, July 23 - Professional Bull Riders: Last Man Standing
- Wednesday, July 24 - Miranda Lambert
- Thursday, July 25 - Post Malone
- Friday, July 26 - Keith Urban with Walker Hayes
- Saturday, July 27 - Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson
