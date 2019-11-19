DENVER — Fresh off a performance at Pepsi Center nine days ago, Post Malone announced Tuesday he will return to the Colorado venue next year.

The second leg of Post Malone's 'Runaway Tour' will stop in Denver on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Post Malone will again be supported by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh on most of the dates which begin in February, according to Rolling Stone.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com. General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

Post Malone’s latest album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ recently returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for the fifth non-consecutive week.

Post Malone performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Atlanta.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

