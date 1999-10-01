Post Malone bringing 'Twelve Carat Tour' to Colorado

DENVER — Post Malone has announced his first Colorado performance since a much-discussed concert in March 2020.
Post Malone will bring his new 33-city "Twelve Carat Tour" to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30. Roddy Ricch will be a special guest.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com
Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access from Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.
Post Malone last played at the Denver venue, formerly known as Pepsi Center, on March 12, 2020. The artist held his concert just hours before pandemic-related shutdowns began to occur, even after the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche postponed their seasons.
Post Malone also performed at the arena in November 2019 when a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after falling from a balcony.
TWELVE CARAT TOUR DATES
- Sat Sep 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Sun Sep 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu Sep 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Sat Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Sun Sep 18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Tue Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Sep 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Tue Sep 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Wed Sep 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sat Oct 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sun Oct 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Tue Oct 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Thu Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Fri Oct 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Sun Oct 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Wed Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Oct 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sat Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Tue Oct 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Wed Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Fri Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Sun Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Tue Nov 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
- Thu Nov 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Sat Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sun Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Thu Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
- Fri Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
