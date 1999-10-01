Post Malone bringing 'Twelve Carat Tour' to Colorado

Post Malone last performed in Colorado on March 12, 2020.

DENVER — Post Malone has announced his first Colorado performance since a much-discussed concert in March 2020.

Post Malone will bring his new 33-city "Twelve Carat Tour" to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30. Roddy Ricch will be a special guest.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access from Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Post Malone last played at the Denver venue, formerly known as Pepsi Center, on March 12, 2020. The artist held his concert just hours before pandemic-related shutdowns began to occur, even after the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche postponed their seasons.

Post Malone also performed at the arena in November 2019 when a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after falling from a balcony.

TWELVE CARAT TOUR DATES

Sat Sep 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sun Sep 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Sep 18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Tue Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Sep 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Oct 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Oct 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Oct 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Oct 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Oct 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Fri Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Nov 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Thu Nov 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Fri Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

