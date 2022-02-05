Rain moves 'Prairie Home Companion Revival' from Red Rocks

Garrison Keillor's American Revival with Brad Paisley is leaving Red Rocks due to inclement weather.

DENVER — Rain, snow, sleet and chilly temperatures have led "A Prairie Home Companion American Revival" to move from Red Rocks to the Buell Theatre Monday night.

"A Prairie Home Companion" creator and host Garrison Keillor will shift the show from Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC).

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at Monday evening's show. The Buell Theatre's doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Keillor will be joined by country music star Brad Paisley, bluesman Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, soprano Ellie Dehn, vocalist Heather Masse and more.

Promotor AEG Presents said the revival will have music, humor, audience sing-alongs and News from Lake Wobegon, "the little town that time forgot and the decades could not improve."

"We’ve heard enough about despair, let’s take a night in the Colorado mountains to have a big time with Brad Paisley, Elvin Bishop, Ellie Dehn, the Guy’s All-Star Shoe Band, our Actors, Heather Masse, and the host himself who is very happy to be turning 80," said Keillor. "So let’s get our chins up and sing about the beauty of the land and the rainbow our people were looking for, the rivers they crossed, their high hopes for their kids."

Actors Sue Scott, Tim Russell and Fred Newman, along with Richard Dworsky and the Guy’s All-Star Shoe Band (Pat Donohue, Stuart Duncan, Gary Raynor) are set to appear.

Paisley is also scheduled to perform at the 100th annual Greeley Stampede on Friday, June 24. The Greeley Stampede concert lineup features Paisley, Stone Temple Pilots, Jeremy Camp, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell and more.

