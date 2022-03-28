12 punk bands to perform at Denver craft beer festival

The 'Punk in Drublic' craft beer and music festival is returning this summer.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — NOFX will headline the returning "Punk in Drublic" craft beer and music festival in Colorado this summer.

The festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village.

In addition to NOFX, the punk music lineup at this year's festival also includes Pennywise, Circle Jerks, and The Suicide Machines.

Tickets for the all-ages festival go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $35 to $55, plus applicable fees, and PIT tickets are $140.

Punk in Drublic 2022 lineup

NOFX

PENNYWISE

CIRCLE JERKS

THE SUICIDE MACHINES

ADOLESCENTS

T.S.O.L.

DWARVES

THE BRIDGE CITY SINNERS

BAD COP BAD COP

PKEW PKEW PKEW

CHEAP PERFUME

ALL WAFFLE TRICK

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

#punkindrublic returns sat august 20!! 🤘 this epic day kicks off with a free craft beer festival, then find yourself in the pit for @NOFXband with @Pennywise , #thecirclejerks, #thesuicidemachines + soo many more 💥🍻



🎟 on sale fri at 10a pic.twitter.com/Nsh4LHqRP0 — Fiddlers Green Amp (@FiddlersGreenCO) March 28, 2022

