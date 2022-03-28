12 punk bands to perform at Denver craft beer festival

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — NOFX will headline the returning "Punk in Drublic" craft beer and music festival in Colorado this summer.
The festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village.
In addition to NOFX, the punk music lineup at this year's festival also includes Pennywise, Circle Jerks, and The Suicide Machines.
Tickets for the all-ages festival go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $35 to $55, plus applicable fees, and PIT tickets are $140.
Punk in Drublic 2022 lineup
- NOFX
- PENNYWISE
- CIRCLE JERKS
- THE SUICIDE MACHINES
- ADOLESCENTS
- T.S.O.L.
- DWARVES
- THE BRIDGE CITY SINNERS
- BAD COP BAD COP
- PKEW PKEW PKEW
- CHEAP PERFUME
- ALL WAFFLE TRICK
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.
With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.
To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.