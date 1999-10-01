Queen is returning to Colorado on 'Rhapsody Tour'

Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert are hitting the road once again after a four-year hiatus.

DENVER — Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert are bringing back Queen to Colorado for the first time since 2017.

Queen + Adam Lambert announced a new tour of North American cities on Friday. The tour is Queen's first in four years.

"The Rhapsody Tour" will kick off Oct. 4 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena and will make stops in Denver, Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, and more before concluding at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

﻿The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Tickets will be available via a general on sale beginning Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

The new tour promises a 150-minute career-spanning set list that celebrates the band’s anthems like “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Radio Ga Ga”, and “Somebody To Love” — alongside classic cuts and fan favorites.

Concert promoter Live Nation said the tour will have a "dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects and set piece."

"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," said May. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."

"I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor," Lambert added.

📢 Queen + @AdamLambert - The Rhapsody Tour is coming to North America!

🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st. See you on the road!#RhapsodyTour pic.twitter.com/RkFYR3hTnp — Queen (@QueenWillRock) March 24, 2023

Thrilled to announce that I'll be on the road with @QueenWillRock again and we can’t wait to see you there! 👑 Tickets on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10AM local #RhapsodyTour pic.twitter.com/S5fPd0gvjV — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) March 24, 2023

