Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces Red Rocks concerts

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Rainbow Kitten Surprise has booked two nights at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2022.

The alternative band will perform at the famous music venue on Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Monday.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS) will be joined by Briston Maroney for the pair of summer performances.

Tickets for the all-ages concerts are scheduled to go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $52.80 to $80.50 plus service fees.

NEW SHOWS: @RKSBandOfficial w/ @BristonMaroney at #RedRocksCO July 11 & 12, 2022 🌈 Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/kaE3sULcDz — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) November 15, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

