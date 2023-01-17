Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces 4 Colorado concerts

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is looking ahead to spring, adding new shows to the concert schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Rainbow Kitten Surprise has booked four summer concerts in Colorado.

The alternative band will perform at Dillon Amphitheater on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise will also headline Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Tuesday.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS) will be joined by The Brook and The Bluff for the four summer performances.

Concert tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

COLORADO!! We can’t wait to breathe that fresh mountain air again 🌄🫂🍃 See you July 2nd & 3rd at Dillon Amphitheater and July 5th & 6th @RedRocksCO with our favorite friends @brookandbluff! pic.twitter.com/UtEBEi5LTj — Rainbow Kitten Surprise (@RKSBandOfficial) January 17, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.