J. Cole has announced a 34-date tour in support of his new chart-topping album KOD. The tour includes a stop at Pepsi Center in Denver on September 10.

Young Thug will also be joining J. Cole on the nationwide trek as a special guest.

KOD, which went on sale April 20, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, J. Cole's fifth consecutive No. 1 album.

PHOTOS: J. Cole Through the Years J. Cole performs onstage during The Meadows Music & Arts Festival on October 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 12 J. Cole performs onstage during The Meadows Music & Arts Festival on October 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 12

Tickets for the Pepsi Center concert go on sale Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

American Express card members can get presale tickets through Friday, May 11.

© 2018 KUSA