MORRISON, Colo. — Award-winning country music band Rascal Flatts has announced their farewell tour.

The band will stop in Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings," Rascal Flatts shared on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The tour kicks off on June 11 in Indianapolis.

Register for first access to tickets and leave a Flatts memory on the fan wall at RascalFlatts.com/FarewellTour.

