Ray LaMontagne announces Red Rocks concert

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Ray LaMontagne will headline a concert this summer at Colorado's most-famous music venue.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

LaMontagne will be joined by Sierra Ferrell on The Monovision Tour at venues across the United States this summer. LaMontagne will be playing songs from his new album "Monovision" as well as some of his old favorites.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $59.50 to $99.50 plus applicable service charges.

Fans can sign up to get a presale code for early access to tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at RayLaMontagne.com/Tour.

"Dreams do come true," said Sierra Ferrell. "I’m extremely excited to announce my tour with Ray LaMontagne. Ready to be singing along to his voice for these dates!"

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Ray is thrilled to be heading out on the road on The MONOVISION Tour with @SierraFerrell this May and June. He’ll be playing songs from MONOVISION, as well as some of his old favorites. Sign up to get the presale code for early access to tix tomorrow here: https://t.co/iWnrc5amhA pic.twitter.com/cL0aN8P6QL — Ray LaMontagne (@RayLaMontagne) February 14, 2022

Dreams do come true💫



I’m extremely excited to announce my tour with @RayLaMontagne. Ready to be singing along to his voice for these dates ! Look for us in a town near you. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time. 🎟 pic.twitter.com/Lkj9ixJ3qv — Sierra Ferrell (@SierraFerrell) February 14, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

