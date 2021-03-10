Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Denver stadium concert

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante are embarking on a 2022 Global Stadium Tour.

DENVER — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Thursday they will embark on a massive global stadium tour in 2022.

The rock band will kick off the stadium tour in Europe in June before moving to North American in mid-July.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' 19-date tour in North America will begin Saturday, July 23 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

HAIM and Thundercat will appear as special guests at the Denver performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at Ticketmaster.com with a Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale beginning on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The band, consisting of Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith, recently reunited with guitarist John Frusciante. The 2022 tour will be the first with Frusciante in 15 years, reported Rolling Stone.

KHOT news: RHCP tour stops have been announced! pic.twitter.com/nbMSz0RASO — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) October 7, 2021

2022 North American tour dates

July 23 – Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High

July 27 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

August 3 – Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

August 6 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

August 10 – Atlanta, GA, Truist Park

August 12 – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

August 14 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ, Metlife Stadium

August 19 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

August 21 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

August 30 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

September 1 – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

September 3 – Philadelphia, PA ,Citizens Bank Park

September 8 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park

September 10 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

September 15 – Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium

September 18 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

