Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Denver stadium concert

DENVER — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Thursday they will embark on a massive global stadium tour in 2022.
The rock band will kick off the stadium tour in Europe in June before moving to North American in mid-July.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers' 19-date tour in North America will begin Saturday, July 23 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
HAIM and Thundercat will appear as special guests at the Denver performance.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at Ticketmaster.com with a Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale beginning on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The band, consisting of Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith, recently reunited with guitarist John Frusciante. The 2022 tour will be the first with Frusciante in 15 years, reported Rolling Stone.
2022 North American tour dates
- July 23 – Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High
- July 27 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park
- July 29 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium
- July 31 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
- August 3 – Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
- August 6 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium
- August 10 – Atlanta, GA, Truist Park
- August 12 – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium
- August 14 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park
- August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ, Metlife Stadium
- August 19 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
- August 21 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
- August 30 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
- September 1 – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium
- September 3 – Philadelphia, PA ,Citizens Bank Park
- September 8 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park
- September 10 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park
- September 15 – Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium
- September 18 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
