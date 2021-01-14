The rescheduled Red Rocks concert lineup we hope to see in 2021

MORRISON, Colo. — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
While the 2020 concert season was decimated due to the pandemic, there is hope that this year's concert schedule could still take place. The ability for live music to return — with or without capacity crowds — in 2021 depends on local health guidelines and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Red Rocks 2021 concert schedule (announced so far) features shows from April to October that were postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the year progresses.
Red Rocks 2021 Concert Schedule
- April 16 - Ganga White Night with Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe
- April 17 - Ganga White Night with Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva
- April 18 - Ganga White Night with Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop
- April 23 - Galantis and 3LAU
- April 30 - Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope with Rising Appalachia
- May 6 - Hippie Sabotage with Two Feet, Sebastian Paul
- May 7 - Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
- May 8 - Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
- May 9 - Die Antwoord
- May 11 - Russ with Benny The Butcher, Bia, and Bugus
- May 15 - Global Dub Festival: Liquid Stranger, Subtronics and special guest Herobust
- May 30 - Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
- June 2 - Lord Huron with Black Pumas
- June 3 - Lord Huron with Black Pumas
- June 4 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- June 5 - Michael Franti & Spearhead with Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joesph and Satsang
- June 6 - Stick Figure with special guests
- June 10 - Brit Floyd
- June 11 - The Revivalists with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis
- June 12 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Violent Femmes
- June 15 - Glass Animals with Denzel Curry
- June 16 - Glass Animals with Denzel Curry
- June 17 - An Evening with Chicago and their Greatest Hits
- June 22 - Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
- June 23 - Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine with special guest Neko Case
- July 1 - Dirty Heads with G. Love & Special Sauce
- July 2 - Zeds Dead
- July 3 - Zeds Dead
- July 7 - Lindsey Stirling
- July 9 - The Avett Brothers
- July 10 - The Avett Brothers
- July 11 - The Avett Brothers
- July 12 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy
- July 13 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy
- July 15 - Trampled by Turtles & Caamp with Erin Rae
- July 19 - Kaleo with Matt Maeson and Belle Mt.
- July 21 - Foreigner
- July 22 - David Gray
- July 23 - STS9 with Shpongle, MIZE
- July 24 - STS9 with Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks
- July 25 - Colorado Symphony & Chorus: Beethoven 9
- July 26 - Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS
- July 27 - Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS
- July 28 - Goo Goo Dolls with Lifehouse, Forest Blakk
- July 30 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
- July 31 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
- August 1 - Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams
- August 5 - Dermot Kennedy with Bishop Briggs, Mallrat
- August 8 - Joe Bonamassa
- August 9 - Joe Bonamassa
- August 10 - Wilco & Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdï
- August 11 - Rufus du Sol
- August 12 - Rufus du Sol
- August 14 - Slightly Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos
- August 15 - Slightly Stoopid with Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction
- August 19 - 1964 The Tribute
- August 20 - Big Wild with Bob Moses (Club Set), Crooked Colours, Mild Minds
- August 21 - Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
- August 22 - Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
- August 23 - Nathaniel Rateliff
- August 24 - Nathaniel Rateliff
- August 26 - Louis the Child with What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe
- August 27 - Louis the Child with What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe
- August 29 - The Black Crowes
- August 30 - The Black Crowes
- September 2 - Rezz with Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso, sfam
- September 3 - Rezz with I_o, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry
- September 5 - Kidz Bop World Tour
- September 6 - Maren Morris with James Arthur
- September 7 - Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
- September 9 - Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
- September 11 - Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony with Tanya Tucker
- September 12 - Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony with Tanya Tucker
- September 15 - Alison Wonderland
- September 17 - Greensky Bluegrass with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- September 18 - Greensky Bluegrass with Circles Around the Sun
- September 19 - Greensky Bluegrass with Railroad Earth
- September 23 - Get the Led Out
- September 24 - Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with GoldFish, Covex
- September 25 - Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic with Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight
- September 26 - Lake Street Dive with The Wood Brothers
- September 27 - Lynyrd Skynyrd
- October 3 - Mandolin Orange with The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman
- October 5 - Heilung
- October 10 - Opiuo and CloZee with LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab
- October 11 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior
- October 12 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior
To learn more about Red Rocks, and see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit redrocksonline.com.
