The rescheduled Red Rocks concert lineup we hope to see in 2021

The ability for live music to return in 2021 will be dependent on widespread vaccine distribution and local health guidelines.

MORRISON, Colo. — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

While the 2020 concert season was decimated due to the pandemic, there is hope that this year's concert schedule could still take place. The ability for live music to return — with or without capacity crowds — in 2021 depends on local health guidelines and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Red Rocks 2021 concert schedule (announced so far) features shows from April to October that were postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the year progresses.

Red Rocks 2021 Concert Schedule

April 16 - Ganga White Night with Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe

April 17 - Ganga White Night with Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva

April 18 - Ganga White Night with Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop

April 23 - Galantis and 3LAU

April 30 - Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope with Rising Appalachia

May 6 - Hippie Sabotage with Two Feet, Sebastian Paul

May 7 - Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay

May 8 - Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay

May 9 - Die Antwoord

May 11 - Russ with Benny The Butcher, Bia, and Bugus

May 15 - Global Dub Festival: Liquid Stranger, Subtronics and special guest Herobust

May 30 - Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

June 2 - Lord Huron with Black Pumas

June 3 - Lord Huron with Black Pumas

June 4 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead

June 5 - Michael Franti & Spearhead with Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joesph and Satsang

June 6 - Stick Figure with special guests

June 10 - Brit Floyd

June 11 - The Revivalists with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis

June 12 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Violent Femmes

June 15 - Glass Animals with Denzel Curry

June 16 - Glass Animals with Denzel Curry

June 17 - An Evening with Chicago and their Greatest Hits

June 22 - Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket

June 23 - Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine with special guest Neko Case

July 1 - Dirty Heads with G. Love & Special Sauce

July 2 - Zeds Dead

July 3 - Zeds Dead

July 7 - Lindsey Stirling

July 9 - The Avett Brothers

July 10 - The Avett Brothers

July 11 - The Avett Brothers

July 12 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy

July 13 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Mt. Joy

July 15 - Trampled by Turtles & Caamp with Erin Rae

July 19 - Kaleo with Matt Maeson and Belle Mt.

July 21 - Foreigner

July 22 - David Gray

July 23 - STS9 with Shpongle, MIZE

July 24 - STS9 with Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks

July 25 - Colorado Symphony & Chorus: Beethoven 9

July 26 - Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS

July 27 - Halsey with blackbear and PVRIS

July 28 - Goo Goo Dolls with Lifehouse, Forest Blakk

July 30 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon

July 31 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon

August 1 - Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams

August 5 - Dermot Kennedy with Bishop Briggs, Mallrat

August 8 - Joe Bonamassa

August 9 - Joe Bonamassa

August 10 - Wilco & Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdï

August 11 - Rufus du Sol

August 12 - Rufus du Sol

August 14 - Slightly Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos

August 15 - Slightly Stoopid with Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction

August 19 - 1964 The Tribute

August 20 - Big Wild with Bob Moses (Club Set), Crooked Colours, Mild Minds

August 21 - Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle

August 22 - Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle

August 23 - Nathaniel Rateliff

August 24 - Nathaniel Rateliff

August 26 - Louis the Child with What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe

August 27 - Louis the Child with What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe

August 29 - The Black Crowes

August 30 - The Black Crowes

September 2 - Rezz with Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso, sfam

September 3 - Rezz with I_o, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry

September 5 - Kidz Bop World Tour

September 6 - Maren Morris with James Arthur

September 7 - Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band

September 9 - Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band

September 11 - Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony with Tanya Tucker

September 12 - Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony with Tanya Tucker

September 15 - Alison Wonderland

September 17 - Greensky Bluegrass with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

September 18 - Greensky Bluegrass with Circles Around the Sun

September 19 - Greensky Bluegrass with Railroad Earth

September 23 - Get the Led Out

September 24 - Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with GoldFish, Covex

September 25 - Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic with Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight

September 26 - Lake Street Dive with The Wood Brothers

September 27 - Lynyrd Skynyrd

October 3 - Mandolin Orange with The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman

October 5 - Heilung

October 10 - Opiuo and CloZee with LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab

October 11 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior

October 12 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior

To learn more about Red Rocks, and see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit redrocksonline.com.