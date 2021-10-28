Who's playing Red Rocks in 2022?

MORRISON, Colo. — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
While the 2020 concert season was decimated due to the pandemic, live music returned to the venue in 2021 and capacity steadily increased throughout the summer. Music fans are already looking towards the 2022 concert schedule as even more musicians and bands return to live touring.
The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
Red Rocks 2022 Concert Schedule
- Friday, Jan. 28 - Winter on the Rocks: Diplo, Sofi Tukker
- Saturday, April 16 - Kevin Gates & Gucci Mane
- Friday, April 22 - Galantis & 3LAU
- Thursday, April 28 - Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope
- Friday, April 29 - Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope
- Saturday, April 30 - Sublime with Rome
- Thursday, May 5 - Hippie Sabotage
- Friday, May 6 - Brantley Gilbert
- Saturday, May 7 - Brantley Gilbert
- Monday, May 9 - Russ
- Monday, May 16 - Kaleo
- Sunday, May 29 - Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Ben Harper & the Criminals
- Wednesday, June 1 - Lord Huron
- Thursday, June 2 - Lord Huron
- Saturday, June 4 - Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Friday, June 10 - The Revivalists
- Saturday, June 11 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters
- Tuesday, June 14 - Glass Animals
- Wednesday, June 15 - Glass Animals
- Tuesday, June 21 - Barenaked Ladies
- Wednesday, June 22 - Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, Neko Case
- Thursday, July 21 - David Gray
- Wednesday, July 27 - Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October
- Friday, Sept. 9 - Brandi Carlile, Lucius, Allison Russell
- Saturday, Sept. 10 - Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Allison Russell
- Monday, Oct. 10 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Tuesday, Oct. 11 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Saturday, Oct. 22 - Midland
To learn more about Red Rocks and to see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit redrocksonline.com.
