Who's playing Red Rocks in 2022?

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

While the 2020 concert season was decimated due to the pandemic, live music returned to the venue in 2021 and capacity steadily increased throughout the summer. Music fans are already looking towards the 2022 concert schedule as even more musicians and bands return to live touring.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Red Rocks 2022 Concert Schedule

Friday, Jan. 28 - Winter on the Rocks: Diplo, Sofi Tukker

Saturday, April 16 - Kevin Gates & Gucci Mane

Friday, April 22 - Galantis & 3LAU

Thursday, April 28 - Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope

Friday, April 29 - Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope

Saturday, April 30 - Sublime with Rome

Thursday, May 5 - Hippie Sabotage

Friday, May 6 - Brantley Gilbert

Saturday, May 7 - Brantley Gilbert

Monday, May 9 - Russ

Monday, May 16 - Kaleo

Sunday, May 29 - Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Ben Harper & the Criminals

Wednesday, June 1 - Lord Huron

Thursday, June 2 - Lord Huron

Saturday, June 4 - Michael Franti & Spearhead

Friday, June 10 - The Revivalists

Saturday, June 11 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Tuesday, June 14 - Glass Animals

Wednesday, June 15 - Glass Animals

Tuesday, June 21 - Barenaked Ladies

Wednesday, June 22 - Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, Neko Case

Thursday, July 21 - David Gray

Wednesday, July 27 - Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October

Friday, Sept. 9 - Brandi Carlile, Lucius, Allison Russell

Saturday, Sept. 10 - Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Allison Russell

Monday, Oct. 10 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Midland

To learn more about Red Rocks and to see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit redrocksonline.com.

