Red Rocks concertgoers can receive prizes in exchange for activism

Concertgoers can receive special incentives from musicians by volunteering.

MORRISON, Colo. — Concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre have the opportunity this summer and next to receive special incentives from musicians by getting involved with certain social causes or performing charitable acts.

The Nashville-based digital marketing platform Propeller is partnering with the venue for its 2022 and 2023 season. Propeller, an online community in which members earn points, collaborates with performers and promotors to incentivize social engagement. Members can win prizes, from meet-and-greets with musicians to signed posters, in exchange for signing petitions, donating money and volunteering with preselected organizations, among other actions.

Since its partnership with Red Rocks began in April, 45,540 people have participated, taking 132,607 actions and donating $93,482, Propeller said this week.

"It's a dream for Propeller to have this level of integration with one of the most iconic venues in the world," Propeller CEO and founder Brandon Deroche said in a statement. "We're excited to get to engage Red Rocks' audiences... making it easy for them to take action for causes they care about, while also getting to help promote so many events from artists we love."

