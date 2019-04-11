MORRISON, Colo. — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Show announcements have begun trickling in for the 2020 season and we will add to this list as more are announced:

January 12 - Hunter James & the Titanic, Logan Thomas

January 19 - Beethoven on the Rocks with the Colorado Symphony

January 25 - Nothing But Nineties, Zoe Berman

February 2 - Sugar Britches, Joel Ansett

February 9 - Stylie, Kayla Marque

February 15 - The Red Petals, Mulewax

February 21 - Horizon Line, No Touch

February 28 - Dream Feed, Murphy Band

March 6 - Sugar Ridge, Oil McCracken

March 14 - Last Nerve, Amanda Hawkins

March 21 - Glass Cases, Paul Frost, Compass and Cavern

May 8 - Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay

May 9 - Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay

May 10 - Die Antwoord - House of Zef USA Tour

May 16 - Global Dub Festival: Liquid Stranger, Subtronics with Herobust

July 23 - David Gray - White Ladder: 20th Anniversary Tour

If you're still looking for a show in 2019, check out our list here.

Learn more about Red Rocks at redrocksonline.com.

RELATED | Here's what Red Rocks used to look like before it was the world's best concert venue

RELATED | Here's who is playing Denver's Mission Ballroom in 2020

Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH | Views from Red Rocks

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Colorado’s History