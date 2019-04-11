MORRISON, Colo. — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views. 

Show announcements have begun trickling in for the 2020 season and we will add to this list as more are announced:

  • January 12 - Hunter James & the Titanic, Logan Thomas
  • January 19 - Beethoven on the Rocks with the Colorado Symphony
  • January 25 - Nothing But Nineties, Zoe Berman
  • February 2 - Sugar Britches, Joel Ansett
  • February 9 - Stylie, Kayla Marque
  • February 15 - The Red Petals, Mulewax
  • February 21 - Horizon Line, No Touch
  • February 28 - Dream Feed, Murphy Band
  • March 6 - Sugar Ridge, Oil McCracken
  • March 14 - Last Nerve, Amanda Hawkins
  • March 21 - Glass Cases, Paul Frost, Compass and Cavern
  • May 8 - Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
  • May 9 - Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
  • May 10 - Die Antwoord - House of Zef USA Tour
  • May 16 - Global Dub Festival: Liquid Stranger, Subtronics with Herobust
  • July 23 - David Gray - White Ladder: 20th Anniversary Tour

If you're still looking for a show in 2019, check out our list here.

Learn more about Red Rocks at redrocksonline.com.

Red Rocks at Sunrise, near Denver Colorado, during Winter
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado
Red Rocks Amphitheater at sunrise, near Denver Colorado.
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
The bench seats at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Surrounded by beautiful geological formations, it's one of the best concert venues in the world.
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado
Walkway to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado
Rock Formation at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
Morrison Road, looking West from the backside of Mount Morrison.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
creation rock at red rocks park Colorado
creation rock at red rocks park Colorado.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre before an outdoor concert near Morrison, Colorado. This is a main attraction for residents and visitors to Denver.
From Morrison, Colorado. The view West just after sunset.
An aerial view of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, Colorado.
