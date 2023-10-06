6 new Red Rocks concerts announced

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is looking ahead to spring, adding new shows to the concert schedule.

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Walker Hayes, Wiz Khalifa, Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Rezz, and Trampled by Turtles announced this week concerts at the venue in 2023.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April 2023.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction this winter, but the Trading Post will remain open.

Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters

Colorado's own Big Head Todd and the Monsters has scheduled its return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The rock band will play the iconic Morrison concert venue on Saturday, June 10, 2023, with special guest Grace Potter.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters, along with R&B vocalist Hazel Miller, will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame at the show.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

We're so very pleased to announce our return to the one & only @RedRocksCO Sat 6/10/23 w/ very special guest @gracepotter !!!

Artist Presale Tix on sale Wed at 10am MST w/ code BHTM2023 --> https://t.co/3aoRjtyYwq

General On Sale is Fri at 10am MST --> https://t.co/DuABwd73bo pic.twitter.com/A9C7onhHfc — Big Head Todd and The Monsters (@bhtm) December 13, 2022

Rezz

Canadian DJ and record producer Rezz has announced a return to Red Rocks on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

REZZ Rocks V will feature Rezz along with Ivy Lab, Esseks, Rossy & ISQA.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

COMIN BACK FOR MY 5TH YEAR AT REZZ ROCKS , presale thursday :D on sale Friday!!! pic.twitter.com/PKefOilVeZ — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) December 13, 2022

Sublime with Rome

Rock band Sublime With Rome has reserved a spot on the Red Rocks calendar in 2023.

The group will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, April 28, 2023, with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Tickets to see the collaboration between ex-Sublime member Eric Wilson and guitarist Rome Ramirez go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Colorado! We’re coming to @RedRocksCO on Apr 28th and performing 40oz to Freedom Live ft. special guests, @BTNHBONETHUGS . Tickets are on sale Friday. pic.twitter.com/JnUIiHtvcL — Sublime With Rome (@SublimeWithRome) December 13, 2022

Trampled by Turtles

Bluegrass and folk rock band Trampled by Turtles is coming back to Colorado next year. The band has announced a performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Trampled by Turtles will be joined by special guest Amigo The Devil at the all-ages concert.

Tickets for the performance are set to go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Red Rocks Presale Code: ALPENGLOW

The site crashed but its back!

Link here: https://t.co/i4hwnpVp69 pic.twitter.com/TcZbuv7BlK — Trampled by Turtles (@tbtduluth) December 14, 2022

Walker Hayes

Grammy Award-nominated country music singer Walker Hayes will bring his new headlining "Duck Buck Tour" to Red Rocks on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon will provide support.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Fans can sign up for early presale access now by registering here.

🦆 + 🦌 The duck buck tour...Grateful to do it with these talented artists @IngridAndress, @breland, @callme_raymond, #NicolleGalyon & @iamchrislane..text me at 615-808-8426 for presale code that can be used starting tomorrow at 10a local! pic.twitter.com/dnV4WULb3l — Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) December 12, 2022

Wiz Khalifa / Joey Bada$$

Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$ will team up for a concert next spring at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The performers will be joined by Action Bronson, Berner, Marlon Craft, Chevy Woods, and Little Stranger at the concert on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

General ticket sales start Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

