8 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is looking ahead to spring, adding new shows to the concert schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may be quiet for winter, but the legendary venue is looking ahead to summer.

Umphrey's McGee, Greensky Bluegrass, The Head and the Heart, Sylvan Esso, Boogie T and Peekaboo have announced concerts at the venue.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction this winter, but the Trading Post will remain open.

Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.

Boogie T

Electronic dance music star Boogie T headlines "Boogie T on the Rocks II" on Saturday, April 8.

Boogie T will be joined by Manic Focus, Boogie T.rio, The Widdler, Integrate and Austeria.

General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $35 to $69 plus applicable fees.

"I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to return to Red Rocks," Boogie T said. "Headlining last year was one of the highlights of both my career and my life, and this year we’re coming back even bigger!"

YOOO MY RED ROCKS PRESALE IS NOW LIVE WITH CODE "BLOCKA" 😎



TICKET LINK BELOW pic.twitter.com/zV46gTP9iC — Boogie T (@boogietmusic) January 11, 2023

Greensky Bluegrass

Bluegrass rock band Greensky Bluegrass has announced a four-night run of Colorado concerts in September. The band will play a pair of concerts at Dillon Amphitheater, followed by two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Greensky Bluegrass' Dillon Amphitheater shows are set for Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 14.

The band will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. Special guests include The Teskey Brothers on Sept. 15 and Sierra Ferrell on Sept. 16.

General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

COLORADO - we’re coming back for two nights in Dillon + two nights at Red Rocks with @teskeybrothers & @SierraFerrell!



Limited Red Rocks pre sale lottery happening NOW through Wednesday at https://t.co/YujTtIcXHH. General on sale for Dillon & Red Rocks FRIDAY at 10am MT. pic.twitter.com/2DoRvxacwX — Greensky Bluegrass (@campgreensky) January 9, 2023

The Head and the Heart

Folk band The Head and the Heart has booked a concert at the venue on June 29.

Tickets for the band's return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $56 to $90 plus service fees.

Not only are we overjoyed to announce our return to Red Rocks on 6/29, we’ll also be bringing the full, original lineup! For the first time in nearly a decade, Jon, Josiah, Charity Rose, Chris, Tyler, Matty & Kenny will be taking the stage to perform songs from every album & era pic.twitter.com/5mI5FUzCHk — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) January 9, 2023

Peekaboo

Dubstep producer Matthew Lucas, also known as Peekaboo, will headline "Peekaboo on the Rocks" on Wednesday, April 26.

Peekaboo will be joined by Rusko, Minnesota, NotLo, and MPORT at the all-ages electronic dance music concert.

General ticket sales begin Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $42.50 to $80 plus applicable fees.

Will finally be headlining REDROCKS!! Text peekaboo to 844-578-1029 for the secret presale code so you can grab your tix on Fri, 1/13 at 10am MST before anyone else!! pic.twitter.com/A7T1wKzfb7 — PEEKABOO (@peekaboobeats) January 11, 2023

Sylvan Esso

Electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso will bring the "No Rules Tour" to Red Rocks on Sept. 10, with Indigo De Souza.

General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Fans can sign up for early presale access now by registering here.

SEE YOU THIS SUMMER 🥵



sign up at https://t.co/FArQEw1epP for early access to tickets beginning on wed, jan 11 at 10am local 🪩 pic.twitter.com/M21UVQJpui — Sylvan Esso (@SylvanEsso) January 10, 2023

Umphrey's McGee

Indiana-based jam band Umphrey's McGee has announced three concerts across the Centennial State this summer.

An Umphrey's McGee tradition of many years will continue with summer performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 16 and June 17.

The band will also perform at Dillon Amphitheater on June 15.

Tickets for the three all-ages Colorado concerts go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Fans can sign up for early presale access now by registering here.

Behind the scenes at Red Rocks 1/91

2/91

3/91

4/91

5/91

6/91

7/91

8/91

9/91

10/91

11/91

12/91

13/91

14/91

15/91

16/91

17/91

18/91

19/91

20/91

21/91

22/91

23/91

24/91

25/91

26/91

27/91

28/91

29/91

30/91

31/91

32/91

33/91

34/91

35/91

36/91

37/91

38/91

39/91

40/91

41/91

42/91

43/91

44/91

45/91

46/91

47/91

48/91

49/91

50/91

51/91

52/91

53/91

54/91

55/91

56/91

57/91

58/91

59/91

60/91

61/91

62/91

63/91

64/91

65/91

66/91

67/91

68/91

69/91

70/91

71/91

72/91

73/91

74/91

75/91

76/91

77/91

78/91

79/91

80/91

81/91

82/91

83/91

84/91

85/91

86/91

87/91

88/91

89/91

90/91

91/91 1 / 91

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.