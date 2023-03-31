Red Rocks' season-opening concert postponed

A wildfire was moving from near Alameda Avenue and C-470 to the southeast. Highway 93 was closed from I-70 to Morrison.

MORRISON, Colo. — The first concert of the season at Red Rocks Amphitheatre was postponed Friday because of extreme winds and wildfires on the west side of the Denver metro area.

Musician and producer Dabin had been scheduled to open the Red Rocks concert season Friday night with a concert dubbed "Sanctuary Live."

"My Red Rocks show is postponed due to the wildfires and extreme winds surrounding Red Rocks," Dabin tweeted. "Morrison is under pre-evacuation fire warning, so please get to safety. We tried everything we could to keep it going tonight. I'm so sorry guys. My heart hurts so bad right now. Refunds available at point of purchase, and we're working on a reschedule."

The music venue said a new date has not been determined at this point, and that AEG will send out more information to those who have tickets to the show.

"Due to wildfires around Red Rocks, accompanied by very high winds, Morrison is under a pre-evacuation fire warning," said concert promoter AEG Presents. "As safety is of the utmost concern, we sadly must postpone tonight’s Dabin concert at Red Rocks. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. New date TBA."

Australian house music producer Dom Dolla is currently scheduled to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday and Sunday nights.

A wildfire reported around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon along the hogback south of Interstate 70 west of Denver was estimated at 10 acres and growing quickly due to extremely strong winds, West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said.

The Hogback Fire was moving from near Alameda Avenue and C-470 to the southeast, WMFR said. The agency shared a video they said was from the west side of the hogback, which was where the fire started and was pushed up the slope and over the top of the ridge by the winds.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect due to strong winds which could spread the fire quickly. West Metro Fire Rescue said that extra resources were being called to assist with the Hogback Fire.

Highway 93 is closed from I-70 to Morrison. Pre-evacuations notices have been issued to several neighborhoods near Red Rocks, west of Denver.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

