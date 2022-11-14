Red Rocks begins improvement projects for next summer

Red Rocks has ended its 2022 season after more than 200 concert, film and fitness events.

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023.

Red Rocks concluded its season over the weekend after more than 200 concert, film and fitness events.

Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April 2023.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction this winter, but the Trading Post will remain open.

Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.

Red Rocks' 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

South ramp replacement

The South Ramp provides access to the amphitheater from the south parking lots. The City and County of Denver said the ramp has served its life expectancy.

A new South Ramp will be constructed by April 2023 with a design that respects the original structure's aesthetic while meeting modern structural standards, according to the city.

Accessibility improvements

This project will modify slopes on the Top Plaza and row one in the amphitheater for increased wheelchair accessibility.

Visitor Center enhancements

This first part of a multi-phase project focuses on the renovation of the Ship Rock Grille and Kitchen and rebuilding the north restrooms.

The restaurant will be reconfigured to make the bar more visible and inviting. The kitchen will be electrified with an improved layout, Arts & Venues said.

The city said the restrooms will also be updated with the addition of a family restroom and improved accessibility.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

