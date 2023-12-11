10 concerts added this week to Red Rocks calendar

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season, adding 10 shows this week to the calendar.
Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional, Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, Goose, My Morning Jacket, Noah Kahan, Of the Trees, and Slightly Stoopid have booked dates at the legendary Colorado music venue.
Tickets for several of the concerts go on sale Friday, March 17.
Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April 2023.
The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction this winter, but the Trading Post will remain open.
Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.
Counting Crows
Counting Crows are hitting the road in 2023 for a new 56-date tour.
The band announced they will be joined by Dashboard Confessional on the "Banshee Season Tour," which ends at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on Monday, Sept. 25.
Ticket presales began Tuesday. The general ticket on-sale begins Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Jimmy Eat World
Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announced on Monday their upcoming co-headlining "The Amplified Echoes Tour."
The 29-city summer tour begins in July with stops planned across the United States. The tour includes a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 25.
Ticket presales began Tuesday. Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets at CitiEntertainment.com.
The general ticket sale begins Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $45 to $69.50 plus applicable service charges.
Goose
Jam band Goose has announced a pair of Colorado concerts this autumn.
Goose will perform at Red Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct. 6.
The general ticket on-sale begins Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets start at $56 plus applicable service charges.
My Morning Jacket
Rock band My Morning Jacket will be live at at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26.
Members of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets. Free registration is available through Monday, March 20, at 7 a.m.
Spotify and local presales begin Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. and continue through 10 p.m.
All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Noah Kahan
Folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will perform live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 26.
Kahan will be joined by special guest Briston Maroney.
Ticket sales begin Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $60 to $100 plus service fees.
Of the Trees
Fresh off a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom, electronic dance music star Of the Trees has booked a Red Rocks concert on Sunday, Nov. 12.
A ticket presale is underway at AXS.com. All tickets will go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.
Slightly Stoopid
Slightly Stoopid has announced two special nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13.
The first night will feature a full electric set and support from SOJA, Iya Terra, DENM. The second night, the band will perform their platinum-selling album "Closer To The Sun" in its entirety for the first time, with support from The Movement, Andy Frasco, The Elovaters.
A ticket presale opens Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m. General ticket sales open Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
