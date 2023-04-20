7 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is looking ahead to spring, adding new shows to the concert schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season, adding seven shows this week to the calendar.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, The Front Bottoms, LCD Soundsystem, Al Green, Colorado Symphony, and Sting have announced concerts at the venue.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

Denver Arts & Venues said used the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center was to be closed while under construction over the winter, but the Trading Post has remained open.

Al Green and Colorado Symphony

Grammy Award winner Al Green will perform with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 12.

Keb' Mo' will also be performing as a special guest.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The Front Bottoms

The Front Bottoms have announced their new album, "You Are Who You Hang Out With," will arrive worldwide on Aug. 4.

Furthermore, The Front Bottoms have set an album release show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 4.

The concert will feature special guests Say Anything and Kevin Devine.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

‘You Are Who You Hang Out With’ album release show - August 4th at Red Rocks. Limited fan club tix on sale now - all tix on sale Friday at 10am MT pic.twitter.com/giKrH9cp5t — The Front Bottoms (@TheFrontBottoms) April 17, 2023

LCD Soundsystem

Rock band LCD Soundsystem has just reserved two shows at Red Rocks this summer.

The band will perform with M.I.A. and Peaches at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, May 29, and Tuesday, May 30.

Tickets are $75 to $139.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 9 a.m. at AXS.com.

NEW SHOWS: This *is* happening: @lcdsoundsystem at #RedRocksCO, with @MIAuniverse & @peaches, May 29 & 30, 2023 🪩 Tickets on sale Friday, April 21 at 9am MT!



Register for the presale at https://t.co/eyfApjujAi now! pic.twitter.com/t62CqfF30u — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) April 14, 2023

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Colorado's favorite rock-and-soul band has announced two new concerts at Red Rocks.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 22, and Wednesday, May 23, with special guest Waxahatchee.

Tickets for the all-ages concerts go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for $65 to $100 plus applicable service fees.

The Night Sweats hit the road this summer and fall in the US with special guests @TheeSacredSouls, @k_crutchfield, & @SierraFerrell. Fan-Club tickets will be available today at 1:00pm ET at https://t.co/NhM1JqUxTY pic.twitter.com/BJRUzHSHG0 — Nathaniel Rateliff (@NRateliff) April 18, 2023

Sting

Sting will bring his "My Songs World Tour" to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21.

The Thursday concert was a second show added this week due to popular demand. The Wednesday concert is now sold out.

Concert promoter Live Nation said the live shows feature Sting's "most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist."

Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with "Fields of Gold," "Shape of my Heart," "Roxanne," "Englishman In New York," "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Message In A Bottle," "Demolition Man" and more.

Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble and special guest Joe Sumner.

SECOND SHOW ADDED: Night one has sold out, so we're adding a second night with @OfficialSting at #RedRocksCO on Sept. 21, 2023! 🎸 Tickets on sale Friday, April 14 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/xVsBd2OGP6 — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) April 13, 2023





Duran Duran at Red Rocks Amphitheatre 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.