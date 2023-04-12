AXS finds 'fraudulent activity' in Skrillex ticket sale at Red Rocks

Fans can register for the chance to purchase tickets that were recovered after "fraudulent activity."

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre's ticketing service said it has recovered tickets for an upcoming Skrillex concert after fraudulent activity was discovered during the initial ticket sale.

Concert promoter AEG Presents, who handles tickets for Red Rocks concerts on AXS.com, said there was "fraudulent activity" during the ticket sale for the April 29 concert.

"Our team worked extensively to address fraudulent activity during the on-sale for Skrillex at Red Rocks on April 29 and were able to recover a significant number of tix," AEG Presents tweeted. "To offer an equitable release of these tix, we are offering fans the opportunity to register for tix through FAIR AXS."

The public can register on the AXS website through Thursday, April 13, at 12 p.m. to be randomly selected to purchase the newly found Skrillex tickets.

A $1 fully refundable deposit is required to make a ticket request, said AXS.

"The forward thinking producer will give his fans the full Skrillex experience and sound that he’s been crafting together over the last couple of years as he’s set to take the stage and play from 7 p.m. until midnight," said AEG of the April 29 Skrillex concert.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We'll keep this concert schedule updated as the spring and summer schedule progresses.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

