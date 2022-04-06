Stick Figure, The Movement team for Red Rocks concert

Music fans around the world are excited for this summer's concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

DENVER — Reggae and dub band Stick Figure has just reserved a summer date at Colorado's most iconic music venue.

Stick Figure will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The band will be joined by The Movement, HIRIE, and The Elovaters at the all-ages concert.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $100.

A ticket presale is now underway using the code SMOKESIGNALS.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

So excited to announce that we will be back at @RedRocksCO June 5th with @StickFigureDub @HIRIEmusic & @TheElovaters! 🙌



Limited tix available now using code SMOKESIGNALS pic.twitter.com/uOioq2nhsJ — The Movement (@TheMovementVibe) April 5, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

