'Reggae on the Rocks' is back for 2 nights

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

DENVER — The popular "Reggae on the Rocks" is back this August for two nights of music at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

"Reggae on the Rocks 2022" will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Both concerts open at 2 p.m.

Saturday's lineup features Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Itals, DENM, Judge Roughneck, and DJ Mackle.

Sunday will see Rebelution, Steel Pulse, The Meditations, DENM, Judge Roughneck, and DJ Mackle take the Red Rocks stage.

"Reggae on the Rocks" ticket sales begin Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

NEW SHOWS: Reggae on the Rocks returns to #RedRocksCO Aug. 20 & 21, 2022 🌴 Tickets on sale Friday, March 11 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/zHenl6tPVS — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 7, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

