REO Speedwagon books 2 Colorado concerts

LOVELAND, Colo. — Rock legends REO Speedwagon will be live in concert in two Colorado cities this autumn.

The group will perform at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Nov. 16, and Loveland's Budweiser Events Center on Friday, Nov. 17.

Tickets for the newly announced concerts are scheduled to go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at REOSpeedwagon.com. Tickets start at $60 — plus applicable service charges.

Formed in 1967 and signed in 1971, REO Speedwagon are known for hits such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” and “Take It On the Run,” having sold more than 40 million albums around the world.

From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified platinum or higher.

